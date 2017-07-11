About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: Head of Strategic Systems



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:



1. Responsibility and authority for Strategic Systems Profit and Loss (P&L) portfolio of projects, including delivery of a major KSA wide IP telephony network and related subsystems.

2. Responsible for integration of system of systems to deliver required customer capabilities.

3. Delivery of all financial targets for the portfolio.

4. The portfolio includes responsibility for all stages of the project lifecycle from design through to implementation, customer acceptance and technical transfer into operational use.

5. Member of the executive team, advising on overall business strategy in addition to portfolio responsibilities.

6. Responsible for leadership of a high performing team of project staff.

7. Develop a close collaborative relationship with senior representatives from both the UK and Saudi governments.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1 To deliver projects in line with the customers key success criteria:

a. Ensure all portfolio projects develop technical and acquisition solutions to meet all customer requirements.

b. Work with the Project Management Office to maintain a complete set of project schedules for the portfolio.

c. Work with the Project Management Office to identify the overall programme resource requirement, control and manage overall headcount required to deliver the portfolio while maintaining overall financial targets.

d. Deliver overall portfolio revenue, sales and margin targets.

e. Ensure project risks are defined and managed.

f. Develop and deliver a communications plan for the portfolio.

g. Develop and manage performance of Project staff.

2 Customer Relationship

a. Develop excellent working relationship with the customer based on honesty and visibility.

b. Represent the portfolio at customer facing governance meetings.

3 Business Delivery

a. Be able to report to the Managing Director on the full spectrum of business activities and advise on technical, budgetary and commercial issues.

b. Participate in senior strategic planning activities providing key recommendations and inputs across the programme.

c. Identify improvements to all supporting functions and sub-contractor processes in order to achieve project success.

d. Analyse and report measures of effectiveness of implemented recommendations.

e. Act upon any important short term issues requiring immediate resolution.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):

ESSENTIAL

1. Relevant business/communications/networks first Degree or equivalent.

2. Experience of running a major programme in the telecommunications field.

3. Practical knowledge of communications networks.

4. Experience in developing customer relations.

5. Sound leadership, problem solving and interpersonal skills.

6. The ability to present effectively to senior stakeholders from both Government and Industry.



Interested candidates please send me your CV at



The Company:

A Major Defence Company in Riyadh - Saudi Arabia.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.