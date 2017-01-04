Head of Training

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 513230 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The role is senior level management, with overall responsibility of the operations management, Profit and Loss, and Business Development of the department with 10+ staff, across Middle East (UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait)



We require someone with more than 10 year's work experience; in which 3-5 years as Senior Manager/Manager in a Training service provider organization. He must have proven management skills, with experience in Business Development/Sales/Marketing and Training service Operations.



He must have a Bachelor's Degree (Attested) and familiar with ACTVET license.





