Head of Training

Spencer Ogden
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Permanent
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
513230
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 3:28am
About the Role:

The role is senior level management, with overall responsibility of the operations management, Profit and Loss, and Business Development of the department with 10+ staff, across Middle East (UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait)

We require someone with more than 10 year's work experience; in which 3-5 years as Senior Manager/Manager in a Training service provider organization. He must have proven management skills, with experience in Business Development/Sales/Marketing and Training service Operations.

He must have a Bachelor's Degree (Attested) and familiar with ACTVET license.


