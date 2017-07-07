About the Role:

My client is currently looking for a Health and Safety Manager based in the South of England. My client wants to get someone started ASAP however are willing to take into account notice periods. To be considered for this role the following experience is required;

- NEBOSH Qualified ( Diploma or Certificate)

- Experience working in a HSE Manager role or senior role

- Experience implementing change

- Experience writing management systems or dealing with them closely

- Good people skills

If you feel this role would be suitable for you please send in your CV's.