Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Canterbury,Kent,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
599864
Posted on
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 5:06am
About the Role:
My client is currently looking for a Health and Safety Manager based in the South of England. My client wants to get someone started ASAP however are willing to take into account notice periods. To be considered for this role the following experience is required;
- NEBOSH Qualified ( Diploma or Certificate)
- Experience working in a HSE Manager role or senior role
- Experience implementing change
- Experience writing management systems or dealing with them closely
- Good people skills
If you feel this role would be suitable for you please send in your CV's.
