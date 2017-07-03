Health & Safety Advisor

About the Role:

The Role:



The role will provide day-to-day coaching and advice to Operations, Well Operations and other onshore support functions. This assures compliance with policies, procedures and processes and also supports these departments in terms of facilitating risk reviews/assessments, providing input to QSSHE Plans and supporting audits of contractors and service providers.



The successful candidate may also have line responsibility for site based Medic HSEAs or Project HSE Advisors, whom they will provide day-to-day support, guidance and coaching.

Key responsibilities include



Maintain awareness of relevant statutory provisions, codes and standards and good practice as they relate to health and safety and ensure any requirements are effectively complied with through the implementation of internal policies, procedures and processes - making adjustments to these as required

?

Provide HSE Leadership at all times when on site or whilst supporting other departments in the effectively execution of internal policies, procedures and processes. Develop a programme of visits to operational sites.

?

Provide support to other members of the QSSHE Team during peaks of heightened activity to ensure effective delivery of compliance with policies, procedures and processes and maintain a sufficient level of HSE Leadership



Provide support, coaching and advice to site based Medic HSEAs to ensure the effective implementation of policies, procedures and processes

?

Provide support (advice, coaching or facilitation) to the other departments in the form of risk reviews/assessments, decision making, contractor/service provider selection, inputting to QSSHE Plans, onsite assurance etc.



Work to resolve issues with policies, procedures and processes to ensure there effectiveness. Act as a conduit for continuous improvement



Provide support and coaching during incident investigations to ensure direct, indirect and root causes of incidents are effectively identified and SMART actions generated to reduce the likelihood of reoccurrence



Ensure effective sharing of lessons learned throughout the business



Participate in TRM, Risk Assessment, HAZID and HAZOP workshops as required for onshore and offshore facilities during the design, construction, operations, commissioning and decommissioning phases



Review and evaluate plans and procedures developed by Contractors to eliminate, control or mitigate potential health and safety hazards



Ensure adequate assurance processes (inspections and audits) are undertaken of all operational sites (including onshore support centres and NUIs) covering the full range of health and safety standards, guidelines and procedures



? Provide advice on any specialised PPE requirements

? Provide support to Safety Engineers in the execution and delivery of Safety Case/COMAH updates and the program of 5-yearly Thorough Reviews

? Work with the Occupational Health Advisor to ensure Medic HSEAs maintain the required levels of competence needed to fulfil the diverse range of skills required.

? Work with the Environmental Lead/Advisors/Graduate to identify opportunities for monitoring environmental performance during site visits

? Provide input to (and support delivery of) QSSHE Plans and Programmes

? Coordinate health and safety campaigns to improve knowledge and understanding of operational / work related hazards and risks and compliance with relevant internal processes and procedures

? Liaise with relevant Regulatory Bodies (particularly HSEx) on health and safety matters and assist with planned Inspections, including follow-up and closure of actions

? Seek ways of further developing skills and knowledge base to support the business

? Participating (from time to time) as an incident investigation team member and/or providing environmental advice to other investigation teams

? Providing support to the SNS Emergency Response Arrangements



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

HND/Diploma in Occupational Health & Safety(either NEBOSH or NVQ)

? Understanding (or relevant qualification/training) in offshore legislation

? 5 years+ Experience in Oil & Gas Industry

? Ability to interact with Senior Management

? Ability to manage regulatory relationships

? Good Leadership skills

? Excellent communication skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.