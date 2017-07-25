Health & Safety Officer (Wind Farms)

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Health and Safety Officer.

This position will involve working within a small team in Cambridgeshire, England. Where You will be expected to travel around the UK to Wind Farms on a regular basis with impromptu visits to our sites and client offices. Overseas travel is also a requirement for this position, but this will be on an ad-hoc basis.

While it would be advantageous if your HSE experience comes from work in the wind industry if you have worked in construction or other heavy industry this will be suitable.

Since this is a site based role you will be required at times to work at height up the turbines and will, therefore, need to have a good level of physical fitness.

Responsibilities -

* Carry out and complete Risk Assessments & Method Statements as and when required* Assist Management in implementation, monitoring & review of Wind Turbine Safety Rules (WTSR)* Work with Management to satisfy the needs of our customers* Conduct Site Inspections & Audits* Support Management in ensuring compliance with UK legislation* Support all departments within the company to ensure compliance with UK legislation* Investigate & report (RIDDOR) incidents* Advise Management in any perceived failings in any safety management systems* Advise management on failings of employees and provide written reports when required* Development of existing policies and procedures where necessary, in line with legislation* Produce approved written procedures as part of a safe system of work* Work with other international functions as required ensuring that standards are met

Skills & Qualifications required -

* NEBOSH Certificate required.* Ideally 2 years' experience in a manufacturing or heavy industry environment* Training experience would be ideal.* Must be good with heights and physically fit as you will be expected to climb turbines.* Excellent computer skills* Full (clean) driving licence is required

We offer full training for this role, including overseas training with our parent company. We cover all travel expenses for this role including an overnight tax free allowance.

If you would like to find out more about this role and be considered please contact: James McNair at Cathcart Energy and apply with your latest CV.