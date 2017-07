About the Role:

Our prestigious Client are looking to sub-contract work to self-employed HEATING INSTALLATION ENGINEERS on a Limited Company basis across Scotland and the UK. Currently, they are urgently seeking Heating Installation Engineers for the Kilmarnock and Mid-Scotland area IMMEDIATELY in order to attend the upcoming training sessions.REQUIREMENTS- Extensive experience in full installations, combi swaps, upgrades, conversions and other associated heating works and domestic gas appliances- Choose to work from 1-5 days per week (must be consistent week by week)- Work within 1 hour radius of home address- Current ACS accreditation in CCN1, CEN1, WAT1, (CENWAT), CPA1 and ideally CKR1 & HTR1- Current Gas Safe registration- Current Public Liability Insurance for £2million- Upper Tier Waste Carriers Licence- Full driving licence with no more than 6 points- Panelled van insured for business use- Extensive installation experience including combi swaps, upgrades, conversions and full installs- Confident in working on S& Y Plan systemsFor further information, please e-mail s.moir@carltonrs.com