Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Kilmarnock,East Ayrshire,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
609212
Posted on
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 6:29am
About the Role:Our prestigious Client are looking to sub-contract work to self-employed HEATING INSTALLATION ENGINEERS on a Limited Company basis across Scotland and the UK. Currently, they are urgently seeking Heating Installation Engineers for the Kilmarnock and Mid-Scotland area IMMEDIATELY in order to attend the upcoming training sessions.
REQUIREMENTS
- Extensive experience in full installations, combi swaps, upgrades, conversions and other associated heating works and domestic gas appliances
- Choose to work from 1-5 days per week (must be consistent week by week)
- Work within 1 hour radius of home address
- Current ACS accreditation in CCN1, CEN1, WAT1, (CENWAT), CPA1 and ideally CKR1 & HTR1
- Current Gas Safe registration
- Current Public Liability Insurance for £2million
- Upper Tier Waste Carriers Licence
- Full driving licence with no more than 6 points
- Panelled van insured for business use
- Confident in working on S& Y Plan systems
For further information, please e-mail s.moir@carltonrs.com.
