Heavy Goods Vehicle Driver (LGV C+E)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£10 to £12 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
554385
Posted on
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 6:48am
About the Role:We are seeking Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers for our Logistics Client. Immedaite starts available
These are long term contracts requiring:
Essential
LGV C+E (Articulated Vehicle) Licence
ADR - Dangerous Goods by Road
Driver CPC
Digital Drivers Card
Previous LGV driving experience
Preferred
Forklift License and experience of cargo handling would be and advantage but not essential.
Banksman Slinger (OPITO standard) would be an advantage but not essential.
Main duties
Collecting and delivering loads to and from vendors/clients in a safe, timely manner ensuring that you comply with Highway Code and other company and legal guidelines.
To secure loads in line with company and legal standards this will be dependant on the load type and ensuring that loads are double strapped at all times.
Provide the appropriate and accurate paperwork for deliverys and ensuring that the appropriate accurate paperwork is received upon collection of loads.
Carry out routine inspections of the vehicle and load prior to commencing transportation of goods.
Ensure that all straps, ratchets etc are fit for purpose and that any defects are reported in a timely manner.
Carrying of dangerous goods in accordance with the Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and ADR regulations
Maintain a professional demeanour whilst conducting driving duties at all times and providing excellent customer service.
Comply with all relevant company work instructions and procedures for each job function. Suggest improvements to service delivery.
Apply