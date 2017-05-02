Heavy Goods Vehicle Driver (LGV C+E)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £10 to £12 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 554385 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers for our Logistics Client. Immedaite starts available



These are long term contracts requiring:



Essential



LGV C+E (Articulated Vehicle) Licence



ADR - Dangerous Goods by Road



Driver CPC



Digital Drivers Card



Previous LGV driving experience



Preferred



Forklift License and experience of cargo handling would be and advantage but not essential.

Banksman Slinger (OPITO standard) would be an advantage but not essential.





Main duties



Collecting and delivering loads to and from vendors/clients in a safe, timely manner ensuring that you comply with Highway Code and other company and legal guidelines.

To secure loads in line with company and legal standards this will be dependant on the load type and ensuring that loads are double strapped at all times.

Provide the appropriate and accurate paperwork for deliverys and ensuring that the appropriate accurate paperwork is received upon collection of loads.

Carry out routine inspections of the vehicle and load prior to commencing transportation of goods.

Ensure that all straps, ratchets etc are fit for purpose and that any defects are reported in a timely manner.

Carrying of dangerous goods in accordance with the Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and ADR regulations

Maintain a professional demeanour whilst conducting driving duties at all times and providing excellent customer service.

Comply with all relevant company work instructions and procedures for each job function. Suggest improvements to service delivery.









