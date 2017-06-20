HMI / SCADA Development Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

HMI / SCADA Engineer to work in the substation division of a leading power company. The position is initially signed off for 6 months but will likely be much longer term. 3 weeks of product training is planned to be provided in South France.



Main purpose of the role:



* Develops, researches, designs, implements, tests, and evaluates HMI and SCADA software for a newly developed substation system.

* In conjunction with hardware product development, that enable computers to perform their applications, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis.

* Analyses software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints.

* Consults with hardware engineers and other engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software and operational and performance requirements of overall system.

* Formulates and designs software system, using scientific analysis and mathematical models to predict and measure outcome and consequences of design.

* Develops and directs software system testing procedures, programming, and documentation.

* Consults with customer concerning maintenance of software system



The Company:

A global leader in power and automation systems



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Electrical Substation Automation Software Development background ideally featuring design & implementation experience of IEC-61850

* Specific involvement (Essential) with HMI Sub-system Architecture



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Application Design & Development under IEC-61850 would be Highly Desirable.

* Associated Software Development skills in Visual C#.Net, HTML5, JavaScript, REST & associated web technologies would be very useful but not essential



About Fircroft:

