Holland, Diesel Gen Set Sales Engineer

About the Role: My client is urgently looking for an experienced Sales Professional from the Power Generation sector to start immediately. The company manufactures & distributes a globally-renowned brand of Diesel Generators. We require a Sales Engineer with extensive knowledge / networks in the Dutch market, with experience in the rental & sale of Diesel Gen. Sets. This is a truly unique opportunity with an elite organisation that operates world-wide. If you have the following:



-Extensive experience in Rental / Sales of Diesel Gen. Sets

-Based in Holland, fluent in Dutch

-Sales & Business Development back ground, used to conducting Field Sales, Client Meetings

-Knowledge of UPS would be advantageous



The client is offering a basic salary of €70,000 + company car, home-study, pension, health cover.



