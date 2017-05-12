In-house Geosteerer

$0 to $0 Per year

About the Role:

Urgently searching for a geosteerer to work in-house for an operator in Houston, TX.

This will be an initial 6 month contract that will likely extend.

Candidates must be local to Houston, as relocation will not be offered.

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications:

- 5+ years of experience as a geo-steerer

- 2+ years geosteerer experience in the Oklahoma STACK required

- Petral, Petra, Geographics, SES or Star Steerer program knowledge

- Experience working with and supporting Drilling Engineers and Asset Teams

- Attention to detail and excellent communication skills

- Experience with well planning and execution is a plus

- Engineering or Geoscience degree is a plus

If qualified and interested please apply ASAP as this position is extremely urgent.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935