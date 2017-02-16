HR Administrator (Surrey)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Weybridge,Surrey,England Salary £10 to £13 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 524793 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client based in Weybridge Surrey is seeking an experienced HR Administrator for a 6 month contract. Candidates should have demonstrable experience supporting an HR team. Commencing asap for a period of 6 months.



This position provides administrative and technical support to the Human Resources Department in the delivery of various HR programs, policies and procedures to all employees.



ADMIN FUNCTION



Creates and maintains personnel files.

Generates reports and other information requests.

Help employees and managers on process.

Supports recruitment activities by scheduling interviews, preparing offer letters, etc.,

Onboarding activities such as conducting new hire orientations,

Maintains employee information by entering and updating employment and status-change data.

Submits employee data reports by assembling, preparing, and analyzing data.



c2 years in an office environment, HR and legal support background. Excel, Word and Power Point; SAP will be a plus.