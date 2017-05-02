About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have an exciting new opportunity for a HR Advisor to work within the Transmission and Distribution division. To be considered for this role candidates must have significant experience in a HR Advisor role dealing with projects in a unionised environment. TUPE transfer experience and a CIPD qualification would also be beneficial.

The role can be based at the Knutsford or Darlington office.

Main Purpose

* Support in ensuring the flawless delivery and implementation of Amec Foster Wheeler HR strategy, policies and processes business wide in order to achieve the best contribution from our people and make a value added difference.



Key Result Areas:

* Manage the on boarding of personnel who are new to the T&D business through effective co-ordination and facilitation of the induction process* Provide accurate advice to employees and management on general HR policies/procedures and processes* Provide accurate guidance and support on recognition policies and processes so that managers are able to recognise effort and reward desired results* Provide guidance and advice on grievance, discipline, investigation processes* Provide guidance and advice on absence, sickness and occupational health issues* Plan and support the implementation of restructure and demobilisation processes in order to ensure that the business adjusts its workforce according to changing needs* Plan and support the maintenance of performance management processes so that individuals and teams continuously improve* Co-ordinate and facilitate employee engagement initiatives in order to build, establish and maintain a positive and engaged work place in which people exercise discretion and effort to improve performance* Support with the management of HR related projects in line with HR and business related objectives and key performance indicators, including the production of meeting minutes* Assist managers in ensuring they operate a safe and healthy work place so that the environment in which employees work is productive and risks are limited* Assist the Senior HRBP and HRBP as directed, including providing administrative support where required

Essential

* Good up to date knowledge of HR best practices, legislation, regulations and employment law

* Good understanding of current H&S practices and Occupational Health processes

* Working knowledge of HR administrative processes

* This role includes travel - must hold full UK driving licence and be flexible in approach to travel and working away from home across numerous site locations throughout the UK

Desirable

* Relevant HR Qualification - preferably CIPD qualified

* Experience of working within a unionised environment and / or of collective consultation processes

* Experience of TUPE transfers in and out

* Proven experience of working in a large transient fast paced business with diverse needs

* Experience of working in diverse and multi-disciplined company

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.