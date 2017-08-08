HR Analyst / Coordinator (Workday System)

About the Role:

The Role:

The role

* An HR Analyst / Coordinator with experience using Workday, a passion for data & analysis and a stickler for accuracy.

* Responsible for providing Workday support to the HR team and the business alike, supporting data input, transactions and troubleshooting problem areas.

* The HR Analyst will serve as the onsite go-to expert in matters related to Workday and will be expected to be highly proficient in all matters pertaining to the system.

* Responsible for maintaining the integrity of data in Workday

* Partner with HR team and business leaders to ensure consistency and accuracy of people information

* Collaborate with specialist HR Operations and shared services to solve workday and process challenges



The Person

* Strong Workday user experience is essential

* Excellent oral and written communication required

* Excel and PowerPoint skills are desirable

* Ability to build excellent working relationships with stakeholders to ensure they are proactively engaged with HR procedures and processes

* Flexible, well organised, team player with strong problem solving skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines, often working under pressure while maintaining accuracy



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.