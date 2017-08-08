HR Analyst / Coordinator (Workday System)

About the Role:
The Role:
The role
* An HR Analyst / Coordinator with experience using Workday, a passion for data & analysis and a stickler for accuracy.
* Responsible for providing Workday support to the HR team and the business alike, supporting data input, transactions and troubleshooting problem areas.
* The HR Analyst will serve as the onsite go-to expert in matters related to Workday and will be expected to be highly proficient in all matters pertaining to the system.
* Responsible for maintaining the integrity of data in Workday
* Partner with HR team and business leaders to ensure consistency and accuracy of people information
* Collaborate with specialist HR Operations and shared services to solve workday and process challenges
The Person
* Strong Workday user experience is essential
* Excellent oral and written communication required
* Excel and PowerPoint skills are desirable
* Ability to build excellent working relationships with stakeholders to ensure they are proactively engaged with HR procedures and processes
* Flexible, well organised, team player with strong problem solving skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines, often working under pressure while maintaining accuracy
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.