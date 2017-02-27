About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have an exciting new opportunity for a HR Coordinator to work within the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) division, based out of the Knutsford office.

Main Purpose

Support in ensuring the flawless delivery and implementation of Amec Foster Wheeler's HR and Resourcing strategy, policies and processes business wide in order to achieve the best contribution from our people and make a value added difference.



Key Result Areas:

Manage the on boarding of personnel who are new to the T&D business through effective co-ordination and recording of the full induction process.

Manage the co-ordination and administration elements of 'Employee Changes' processes working closely with Line Management / HR Connect / MDAX Team / HR Operations / Resourcing and other stakeholders as required in relation to but not limited to:

* T&Cs* Benefits* Assignment Uplifts* Lodge and TDDA* MDAX Jobs and Positions* Processing Frevvo Form

* Develop and present management information in regard to Human Resources / Employee Relations / Learning & Development and Resourcing on a monthly basis.* Compile and present HR and Resourcing reports as required

Support HR Operations and Resourcing in the management of HR and Resourcing related projects in line with HR, Resourcing and business related objectives and key performance indicators

Assist HR Operations and Resourcing as directed, including providing administrative support as and when required

Assist managers in ensuring they operate a safe and healthy work place so that the environment in which employees work is productive and risks are limited

Essential

* Working knowledge of HR / Resourcing administrative processes* Experience of working within a HR / Resourcing department* Ability to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business

Desirable

* Relevant HR qualification.* A full UK driving licence is an advantage

Skills, Attitudes and Behaviours

* Self confident, assured, assertive, professional, supportive, enthusiastic, motivational, organised, persuasive, team orientated, resilient, customer focused, goal driven

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.