HR Focal Point

About the Role:

Role Overview

You will join the Human Resources department providing support to both onshore and offshore Oil and Gas projects. You will be project based with strong links back into the corporate function. The Human Resource function ensures best practice in all processes and procedures throughout the business through partnering with operations and functions at all levels in the organisation.



Key Responsibilities:

Participate in recruitment, selection and induction processes ensuring best practice & company policy are applied in order that the required competence is attracted and retained within the business. Support on boarding of personnel who are new to the project/function through effective project induction. Support in the management of redundancy, grievance and discipline investigations and hearings. Support in the management of maternity, paternity and sick absence issues. Provide accurate advice to employees and management on general HR policies/procedures and manage the processes around these.

Liaise and work closely with the logistics function and Offshore Liaison Officer, where appropriate, ensuring any offshore issues are picked up and dealt with as quickly and efficiently as possible. Liaise closely with the Training Provider and HR Administrator to ensure that any issues or requirements from the project are met as quickly as possible, for both training and medical issues. Work with the HR database to provide reports from the system on an ad-hoc basis as required. Support the management of headcount and forecasting activities within the project and function in order to support the business deliver on manpower requirements.

Assist improved employee performance through support to line management and HR in performance related issues that may arise.



Facilitate interim review of terms and conditions in a timely manner by supporting and encouraging managers to consider value added by their team in order that Amec Foster Wheeler retains and develops talent. Facilitate training and development from PDRs on an ongoing basis through facilitation of regular review of objectives within the business by line management. To provide reports to the HR Business Partner and operations management as required. Remain part of HRC Hub logistics - check ins, PPE, accommodation, rotas

Focal point for all offshore workers on identified assets - responsible for maintaining link with employee and ensuring Payroll, commercial, HR support teams respond.

Offshore / heliport visits. Overpayment recovery. Occupational Health - short term absence.

Recruitment: regular engagement with T&C recruitment, responsible for understanding offshore requirements, maintaining ICIMs, raising reqs, ensuring downmans completed , trade interviews.

Payroll: satisfying payroll close out to ensure payments made, no overpayments.

Redundancy consultation / Inductions / Performance management / Interim reviews.

Promotions - engage with offshore so that battlefield promotions are processed in the appropriate payroll; link with HRA to satisfy retention requirements of key personnel development - identify and agree key resource with offshore leads and work with HRA to agree development, retention plan provide cover for absence of other FPs including offshore visits, unplanned absence, annual leave as well as time away from desk in meetings.

Ensure appraisals are completed for all offshore employees with plus 3 months service.

Role Requirements/Qualifications

CIPD associate or member

Graduate in a relevant discipline is desirable but not essential

Experienced in dealing with Employee Relations matters such as disciplinary and grievances.

Understand competency assurance systems within an organisation including an offshore element.

Knowledge of compensation and benefits packages, flexible benefits and pensions packages.

To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business.

Offshore visits will be required with this role.



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.