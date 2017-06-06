About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is looking for a HR OFFICER to assist the Head of HR in providing a comprehensive personnel service to employees within the organisation.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



1. Maintain effective communication with all employees.

2. To have employees Contracts/ recontract /remuneration procedures/ inductions process up to date and on time.

3. Maintain recruitment process as per department policies and procedures.

4. To have employees data up to date on SAP system all times.

5. To ensure accurate records are kept of staff movements and leave analysis carried out when requested.

6. To ensure that changes to the payroll are carried out on time in liaison with Finance Department.

7. To administer all aspects of travel for all employees and their dependants with KSA or outside.

8. To maintain Personnel files to have documents filed on time.

9. To maintain own filing records efficiently.

10. Produce routine and ad hoc reports from all employees database when requested by Head of HR.

11. Ensure that performance and development appraisal cycle administration is carried out on time.

12. To cover for HR Officers when necessary.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):

1. Previous experience working in a multi-cultral envirement.

2. Qualification in HR or related education. or business.

3. Excellent command of Arabic and English languages.

4. Excellent command of computer applications.

5. Knowledge and ability to produce reports from available software.

6. Driving licence.



