Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £12 to £12 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 577260 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced HR/Recruitment Administrator for our academic client to organise student placements with local employers.



Key experience sought:



Previous experience dealing with CVs and Applications. Arranging Interviews etc

Providing advice to applicants

Contacting business seeking opportunities

Strong IT and administration skills

Immediate availability



This role ensures the delivery of the placement process to a high level of customer satisfaction. The Placement function includes: engaging and supporting students through the cycle; maintaining and developing good working relations with existing and potential placemen t employers; sourcing placement opportunities; planning and arranging of selection interviews between client organisations and students; and maintaining excellent customer service through the placement period.



* Supports and guides students through the placement process.

* Provides excellent customer service to all those who are engaging with the placement office.

* Proactively communicate with student cohorts throughout the placement cycle.

* Proactively communicate with existing and potential employers at all stages of the placement cycle.

* Proactively communicate with academics and university departments throughout the placement cycle.

* Carry out all administrative duties relating to the placement service.

* Maintain all records on placement organisations and students.

* Contacts existing and potential placement organisations to generate placement opportunities.

* Ensures the effective processing of enquiries from employers regarding student placements.

* Prepares job descriptions/advertisements for advertising to students.

* Collates application forms/CVs and forwards to placement companies.

* Gives presentations to students in placement tutorials and pre-placement briefings.

* Plans and arranges selection interviews between client organisations and students.

* Advises and processes student enquiries regarding company requirements in respect of placement employment.

* Any other duties as assigned by line manager.





Knowledge and Experience:

* A good knowledge and understanding of the current employment market

* Proven commitment to customer service

* Responding to customer requests by telephone and email

* Data entry and processing in an electronic database system

* Advanced knowledge of the Microsoft suite of programmes



DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS Knowledge and Experience:

* Knowledge of either placements/training/ careers or HR processes

* Experience of working in placement, training, careers or HR office environment.

* Experience of working in the HE environment.

* Experience of working in a busy administrative office environment, dealing with sensitive or confidential matters.

* Awareness of Data Protection Issues



Driving Licence:

* Desirable as company visits may be required

