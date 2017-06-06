About the Role:

Urgent -HSE - Contractor - UAE

One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified HSE





About the Client: Having a strong leadership and will to excel, from the time of its inception, My Client has been on a track of its continued success. With their professional management expertise, stringent quality control, and effective after-sales service, we ensure complete customer satisfaction. Precisely this is our inspiration and driving force. "Quality consciousness and delivery on time is our secret to success"

With two divisions …Aluminium Division :

The Aluminium Division is a separate department focused on aluminium package contracting facilitating one of the most challenging items

Facade Design and Management:

Our design and management teams combining local, regional and international experience provides the full service of facade design solution

About the location:

Company Hub based in Dubai, Project in Abu Dhabi.

About the Position:





We are currently recruiting for an experienced HSE, to join our client, a contactor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The HSE will be expected to -

* Investigating/recording incidents, accidents, complaints and cases of ill health* Undertaking risk assessments and site inspections* Ensuring that equipment is installed correctly/safely* Identifying potential hazards* Determining ways of reducing risks* Writing internal health and safety policies/strategies* Compiling statistics* Drawing up safe operational practices and making necessary changes* Writing reports, bulletins and newsletters* Making presentations to groups of employees/managers* Providing health and safety meetings and training courses for employees* Liaising with relevant authorities* Keeping up to date and ensuring compliance with current health and safety legislation

Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree Minimum 8 Years of relevant work experience (5 Years' experience in UAE is Must)

Must have worked in the Aluminium/Façade/Curtain Wall industry, on projects such as mix-use, hospitality, malls, residential etc.

Must have site hands-on experience. Possess excellent verbal & written interaction & communication skill at all levels within the organization Possess commercial acumen in addition to technical strength.

Salary: Depending upon experience.

If interested and fit all requirements please reply with most recent CV.

