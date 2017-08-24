HSE Adviser Engineer IV

About the Role:

The Role:

The scope of work includes an initial site assessment; implementation of site HSSE management system; engineering activity support (e.g. HAZID); construction support; and contractor oversight and verification. The position supports the GPO GoM HSSE team in implementation of HSSE and client group requirements.



The scope also includes delivery against client internal conformance requirements.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

*experience and competent implementation of HSE framework in alignment with applicable regulation.

*Proven ability to deliver across functions (engineering, operations, regulatory, etc).



Desirable skill set:

*Ability to ensure compliance and conformance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements (preferably experience in delivery of client requirements).

*Proven delivery of HSSE requirements for a project in CVP execute stage (e.g. HAZOP; COW, etc).

*Prior experience in HSSE procedures and plans for execution/operate phase projects.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.