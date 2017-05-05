About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSE Advisor, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide HSE advice and support to the onshore management team

Provide liaison and support to the offshore organisation

Provision of induction, training, instruction and support to all asset personnel in relevant areas of HSE.

Act as the point of contact for the Health and Safety Executive and support HSE onshore and offshore inspections.

Act as the custodian of the asset Safety Case updating in line with modifications and submitting material Changes and Thorough Reviews as required to the Competent Authority.

Investigate accidents/incidents and prepare reports to ensure that 'root cause' issues are both identified and linked to measures to prevent a recurrence.

Ensure all accidents, incidents and audits are recorded and managed to completion in Synergi.

Analyse lessons learned to identify sources of information to be used in the prevention of a recurrence.

Prioritisation and coordination of HSE support activities



Qualifications and Skills

NEBOSH General Certificate and or NVQ Level 3

Working towards Membership of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health

Proven oil and gas experience ideally gained in an upstream operating environment with offshore experience

Accident / Incident Investigation

COSHH Assessor

Manual Handling Assessor

Lead Auditor

Good communicator at all routine organisation levels

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and spoken

Ability to work in a team environment

Understanding of emergency response principles and implementation



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913811









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.