About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HS&E Advisor, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Provide advice regarding all aspects of HS&E in connection with the operation of asset, including all decommissioning activities, maintenance, drilling, wells services and pipeline operations.

Ensure compliance with legislation, policies, guidance and best practice is established as the basis of all advice. Take a proactive role in the provision of timely advice and guidance.

Interface with well operator and pipeline operator regarding drilling and well services activities on assets, with particular focus on the Plug and Abandonment (P&A) phase of Cessation of Production (COP).

Support the HS&E Team Leader with communications and interface with the Health and Safety Executive and BEIS.

Track offshore HS&E legislative commitments, proactively supporting close out by line managers.

Provide support in building a culture of personal accountability where safe behaviours are reinforced, and at-risk behaviours are challenged constructively.

Interface with subcontractors to ensure that HS&E standards are acceptable and correctly interfaced, and clearly communicate the requirements of the Operator.

Support and implement agreed HS&E improvement projects assigned to the position, as part of the annual HS&E Improvement Plan.

Manage HS&E performance and information regarding vendors and external consultants supporting improvement projects for the asset



Qualifications & Experience

Formal HSE qualification - NEBOSH Cert (or equivalent) as a minimum.

Experience of the listed responsibilities gained in the UK offshore oil & gas industry, some of which has been acquired at the same or a similar level.

Familiarity with standards and codes applicable to HS&E.

Training in ISSOW and administration rights.

Radiation Protection Supervisor (RPS) experience.



Permanent position



