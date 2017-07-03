About the Role:

My Client is currently looking for a HSE Advisor for their energy from waste site based in Scotland. This is a urgent role looking to get the correct candidate started in 2 weeks time. To be considered for this role you should have experience in the following;

- NEBOSH Qualified ( Certificate or Diploma) NEBOSH Construction would be an advantage.

- Experience working in Health and Safety

- Experience working in construction

- Experience working on energy from waste

If this is you please send your updated CV to myself.