Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
598910
Posted on
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 5:43am
About the Role:
My Client is currently looking for a HSE Advisor for their energy from waste site based in Scotland. This is a urgent role looking to get the correct candidate started in 2 weeks time. To be considered for this role you should have experience in the following;
- NEBOSH Qualified ( Certificate or Diploma) NEBOSH Construction would be an advantage.
- Experience working in Health and Safety
- Experience working in construction
- Experience working on energy from waste
If this is you please send your updated CV to myself.
Apply