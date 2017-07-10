HSE Advisor

About the Role:

Role Overview



You will join the Health Safety Security and Environment Department (HSSE) which provides support for the business and project delivery by ensuring the implementation of the HSSE management systems across all oil and gas projects both onshore and offshore. HSSE management is responsible for facilitating and organising HSSE processes to ensure a proactive approach to HSSE management including goal setting, planning, and implementation of processes and providing monitoring and assurance to line and functional leadership on the effectiveness of the implementation. Attaining a sustainable incident free workplace and environment requires a strong commitment from leadership, management and all individuals. The HSSE team is responsible for providing the support and guidance required to achieve this by promoting an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all project team members.



Project



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.



Key Responsibilities



Provide positive support and coordination for the Contract/Project/Location on HSSE issues and promote the adoption of HSSE best practice.

Promote an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all employees in, continuous performance improvement.

Provide assistance and advice to the Project Manager/Location Manager with responsibility for HSSE.

Monitor and report on the implementation and effectiveness

Produce HSSE performance reports as required.

Promptly alert line and functional management to significant accidents and incidents.

Where appropriate be involved in the investigation and ensure that the findings are reported and appropriately shared.

Review accidents and incident reports.

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

NEBOSH General Certificate.

IOSH Managing Environmental Responsibilities (or Similar).

Auditor Training.

Member of IOSH.

BOSIET/MIST.

Oil & Gas Experience.



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.