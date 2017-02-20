About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSE Advisor, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Focal point for HSE&A day-day support and direction within the asset

Managing the HSE&A interfaces and support requirements from internal Company functions such as HSE&A, Technical Services, Subsea Operations, Drilling, Completions, Supply Chain Management

Manage the interface with the Regulators. Build positive relationships and ensure regular and effective dialogue. Ensure there is full visibility of Regulator intervention plans and all actions resulting from Regulator inspections and investigations are effectively tracked and managed to close-out.

Ensure that all relevant environmental permit and consent applications or variations are prepared, submitted to the regulator and followed up (as appropriate). (OCR/OPPC/OPEP/EIA/Consent to locate/Deposit Consent/ EUETS/Annual Consents/etc)

Compile and distribute or submit relevant environmental data for example by the submission of returns to EEMS, SEPA or to Corporate.

Ensure compliance with UK offshore oil and gas environmental legislation/guidance and other requirements or company standards.

Support and participate in asset Incident Investigations as requested.

Ensure relevant company HSE&A lessons learned are effectively communicated within the asset

Conduct regular offshore visits in support of improving HSE&A performance and maintaining effective workforce engagement.

Qualifications & Training

Health, Safety, Environmental or Risk degree or equivalent

Health, Safety and Environment practitioner qualification (NEBOSH, IEMA or equivalent)

Professional Membership recognition IOSH / IIRSM / IEMA at Full Member (preferably chartered)

Skills & Experience

Extensive HSE experience in supporting UKCS production operations and in particular 'mature' assets

Excellent working knowledge of UK offshore HSE legislation.

Working knowledge of EEMS and the BEIS Oil and Gas portal

Excellent communication, organisational and facilitation skills

Experience of managing Regulator interfaces and relationships

Lead or participate in HAZAN's, HAZID's, HIRA's and Project Risk Assessments;

HSE Auditing or inspection experience and/or qualifications

IT literate with good working knowledge of Word, Excel and PowerPoint software.

Contract position

