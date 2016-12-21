About the Role:

HSE Environmental Specialist are responsible for all matters related to Environmental Legislation covering all Project site Locations. He/She will ensure that senior management are informed of all requirements relating to Client Environmental requirements covering all aspects of the Project work scope. He/she is to ensure all relevant studies and Licenses are obtained and documentation is maintained in line with Client & Government requirements. He/She is to ensure that all HSE site Location managers are aligned with their individual requirements by providing guidance to ensure all regulatory standards and company policies are followed. They are responsible for ensuring full compliance with all Project, Country, Company and Client requirements are relayed through the group. They are to ensure that all project reporting protocols are delivered to the Coordinators in a timely fashion in order they can advise senior management to guarantee effective HSE support to the business.



Primary Roles and Responsibilities



* Safety champion and leader in establishing a Safety Culture in Line with IFO (Incident Free Operations)

* Define project Environmental requirements, Studies and documentation required

* Inputs into Environmental training of employees.

* Ensure that all Client policies and procedures are being implemented and adhered to by both DISA and third party contractors.

* Carry out third party contractor inspections to ensure Environmental compliance.

* Review, Update and maintain Project Environmental Plan.

* Handles interface with Client for Environmental issues

* Inputs into Risk Assessment sessions.

* Inputs into accident investigation and reporting (root cause analysis)

* Performs emergency response as per his role in the Emergency Response Plan

* Inputs into JSEA and Risk Assessment exercises.

* Collect and build on lessons learned and best practices from other applicable projects.

* Fully versed in all Client Rules are Regulations.

* Attend all appropriate Safety training classes.

* Partake in proactive safety program.

* Lead by example - Safety Champion.

* Understand and implement all Client Safety Requirements (GI's CSM).

* Provide input into daily, weekly and monthly reports as necessary.

* Monitor and report on Environmental awareness and participation for all disciplines.

* All other instructions that may be given by the HSE & Security Director in relation to the General Confines of his/her job description







Critical Success Factors



* Zero Incidents

* Full compliance with project HSE specifications & IFO requirements

* High awareness of, and adherence to, HSE requirements by all project personnel



Supervisory Responsibilities



* Directly advises site HSE Managers. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities may include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems. HSE Manager Reports directly to the HSE & Security Director.



Education and/or Experience



* Degree Qualified- Preferably in a related field

* NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent - Mandatory

* experience in a senior Environmental Role - Minimum

* Ability to deal at all levels with Different Cultures

* International Experience especially in the Middle East (Aramco)

* 1800-1/900-1/14000-1 Auditor qualified

* Ability to travel and relocate