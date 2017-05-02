HSE Lead, Production, Offshore GoM, 14/14

About the Role:

Role Summary:

The Area Operations HSE Site Lead is on a Deepwater offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico and is a rotational assignment (14 on/14 off). The HSE Site Lead reports to the Area Operations H&S Team Leader and works closely with the Area Operations H&S Advisors. The primary objectives for this role is to be actively engaged in day to day support of upstream activities and activity planning with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the layers of protection.





Role Intent:

* Deployed on operational assets as an HSE representative;

* Identify, assess and monitor personal and process safety hazards and barriers;

* Support site activities and activity planning with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the barriers;

* Support the line in conducting self-verification programs for the site;

* Conduct verification to assess company and regulatory requirement conformance; and

* Conduct verification to assess whether CoW systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.





Key Accountabilities

Advising the Upstream on continuously improving HSE-related performance

* Act as an HSE representative on site for all site HSE issues

* Provide technical guidance and support to the line in compliance with Group/Upstream/GoM HSE requirements



Conducting HSE-related self-verification and supporting self-verification plans

* Conduct on-site self-verification to verify conformance with company HSE Policies, Standards, Practices and Guidelines and legal and regulatory requirements

* Facilitate development of, participate in, and conduct periodic reviews of CoW Risk Assessments to ensure that all HSE hazards are identified and adequately addressed

* Assist in field oversight of contractors' activities

* Conduct verification that an effective, efficient and trained emergency response organization is in place, coordinate exercises and perform leadership assigned duties in accordance with the Emergency Response Plan

* Monitor maintenance standards, integrity and certification for firefighting, lifesaving and other safety equipment



Conducting HSE-related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE regulatory compliance

* Liaise with all relevant site/office based teams regarding HSE planning, actions, monitor and report HSE performance / incidents

* Lead or participate in Incident Investigations to determine root causes and development of corrective actions

* Facilitate and lead safety meetings, health, safety and environmental campaigns

* Coordinate environmental monitoring and reporting to ensure compliance with approved procedures



company Entities put processes in place to maintain the security of the workforce, premises, facilities, equipment and information.

* Perform all accountabilities of the Business Security Representative (BSR)





Essential Education

Minimum High School diploma





Essential Experience and Job Requirements

* 5 years offshore HSE experience

* Knowledge of regulatory standards - OSHA, BSEE, USCG (CFR 29, 30, 33, and 46)

* Strong interpersonal skills; effective communicator; strong computer skills; judgement to escalate emerging risk concerns through the chain of command; work effectively within a distributed team environment





Desirable Criteria

* Degree in HSE, Science, Engineering or Technical

* Safety Professional Certification (e.g. OHST, ASP, IOSH Graduate, CSP)

* Knowledge of OMS and Company processes

* Experience with Traction / IRIS

* Experience with ISSOW / e-CoW

* Knowledge of company CoW

* HITRA Level 1 Certification

* HITRA Level 2 Certification







Other Requirements (e.g., Travel, Location) Transportation to and from Louisiana Heliport required for Helicopter flights to and from the GoM platform.





Top three attributes that would make a candidate stand out:

1. ASP/CSP

2. Degree in Safety or Engineering

3. Offshore experience as a Safety Professional.