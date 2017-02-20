Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
525169
Posted on
Monday, February 20, 2017 - 6:22am
About the Role:
My Client is looking to take on a full time member of staff as soon as possible. This role will be based in South England and will be working within renewable energy. My client is looking for ;
HSEQ Advisor Requirements;
- Minimum of NEBOSH Certificate
- Experience working in Renewable energy
- Experience in; Wind, Construction, Solar, Electrical or Battery
If you feel that you have the experience to take on this role please get in touch for more information via email.
Apply