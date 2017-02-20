HSEQ Advisor

Vivid Resourcing
United Kingdom
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
525169
Monday, February 20, 2017 - 6:22am
About the Role:

My Client is looking to take on a full time member of staff as soon as possible. This role will be based in South England and will be working within renewable energy. My client is looking for ;

HSEQ Advisor Requirements;

- Minimum of NEBOSH Certificate
- Experience working in Renewable energy
- Experience in; Wind, Construction, Solar, Electrical or Battery

If you feel that you have the experience to take on this role please get in touch for more information via email.