About the Role:

My Client is looking to take on a full time member of staff as soon as possible. This role will be based in South England and will be working within renewable energy. My client is looking for ;

HSEQ Advisor Requirements;

- Minimum of NEBOSH Certificate

- Experience working in Renewable energy

- Experience in; Wind, Construction, Solar, Electrical or Battery

If you feel that you have the experience to take on this role please get in touch for more information via email.