Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 595228 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are an Aberdeenshire based global Marine service company to the Energy industry who are currently looking for a HSEQ Manager to fulfill the following role:-



DESCRIPTION



The HSEQ Manager, reports directly to the board and is responsible for developing and driving the company's HSEQ culture. This position will be responsible for the implementation of the Quality and Health and Safety system to support the business in its strategy of growth through existing and future international operations.



REQUIREMENTS



Degree in Engineering/Science (Mechanical, Environmental Science preferred)

Minimum 10 years' experience within manufacturing and/or the Oil and Gas industry

Minimum 5 years' experience directly related to Quality and Health and Safety Management, overseeing manufacturing and offshore work environments

NEBOSH Diploma preferred

Must have a working knowledge of HSEQ Systems, including international standards and certifications and in particular ISO 9001, ISO14001 and OSHAS 18001

Lead Auditor would be an advantage

Proven track record in developing, implementing and leading health, safety and environmental risk management

Ability to coach and lead an established team of QHSE professionals