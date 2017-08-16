HSSE Advisor

About the Role:

Provides challenge, support, assurance and expert advice on all matters relating to the Health, Safety, Security, & Environment (HSSE) in order for the project to achieve objectives and performance targets



Provide positive leadership for the project on HSSE issues and promote the adoption of HSSE best practice.



Promote an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all employees in, continuous performance improvement.





Duties and Responsibilities

* Support the Beyond Zero ethos of Amec Foster Wheeler* Monitor and report on the effectiveness of the HSSE management system and progress against the Amec Foster Wheeler HSSE Performance Standards. Make recommendations for improvement where appropriate* Provide assistance and advice to the Project Manager with responsibility for HSSE.* Contribute towards developing annual HSSE objectives for the project. Monitor and report on the implementation and effectiveness* Assist with the identification of HSSE training needs and monitor delivery and recording* Monitor and report on the implementation of the approved HSSE objectives* Produce HSSE performance reports as required* Promptly alert line and functional management to significant accidents and incidents. Where appropriate be involved in the investigation and ensure that the findings are reported and appropriately shared* Review accident and incident reports. Identify any trends and ensure that there is appropriate response to prevent future occurrence* Planning, coordination and delivery of internal audits for the project. Close out of assurance actions in a timely manner ensuring that findings are reported and shared appropriately and opportunities for improvement sought.* Part of Emergency Response organization* Maintain compliance with HSSE legislative requirements, provide updates to the project as required.* Writing of technical documents such as procedures, management documents, investigation reports and audits.* Contribute towards development of bids.* Cross site visits to provide support, coaching, collaboration and best* Provide support to Function and/or other projects as necessary* Provide cover for other HSSE personnel

Qualifications

* Suitable and relevant experience in a HSSE Advisory role within the T&D or Power industries* NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent* Auditor training* Incident Investigation training* IOSH Managing Environmental Responsibilities (or similar)* Member of IOSH* Presentation skills* Technical Writing skills* HSSE coaching and training delivery



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.