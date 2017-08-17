About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a HSSE Manager to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Management Client HSSE interface* Play a primary role in providing guidance, support and advice regarding HSSE issues* Maintain positive relationships with Client Representatives and Project Management to ensure Client and business needs are understood and achieved* Monitor compliance against HSSE improvement plans* Demonstrate HSSE leadership* Be aware of Client HSSE requirements and Guiding Principles and actively promote adherence with Industry Best Practice* Identify and raise any areas of HSSE risk to line management* Assist in the evaluation of, and maintain proactive relationships with, the Supply Chain* Monitor current project work scopes and ensure HSSE support is suitably resourced* Ensure robust consultation process with workforce by developing and maintaining strong communication links* Provide HSSE support in the preparation of tenders and in the pre-contract stages of new contracts* Keep updated with industry best practice for HSSE management and seek to introduce across projects* Provide HSSE coaching skills to accident and incident investigations* Implementing and monitoring HSSE Team and Individual development plans

Skills / Qualifications

* Significant working experience in HSSE management* NEBOSH Certificate* Chartered membership of IOSH* Previous experience managing and influencing teams* Development of HSSE management systems and site based HSSE execution plans* Competent in the use of computer based systems and software* Comprehensive knowledge of HSSE legislation and regulations* Proven record in risk based inspection and auditing* Prior experience in incident reporting and investigating* Solid interpersonal and communication skills

