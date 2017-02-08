Human Resource Manager

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Thailand,Far East
Salary
$20000 to $40000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Job ID
524077
Posted on
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 7:33pm
About the Role:They are looking for a HR that will be responsible for the recruitment of their growing business in Thailand. Being the top leading international wind manufacturer, this HR will required substantial years of experience in renewable recruitment and able to identity good candidate & train them to be ready to work in the top leading wind manufacturing company. This exciting opportunity provides development growth for HR in the renewable industry. Speaking in fluent English & Thailand is required as this person will be recruiting Thai.
This is an opportunity for a HR individual to grow their career with the top wind power company in the world. Knowledge of wind recruitment will be a bonus but any strong HR profiles are welcome to apply.
Salary on offer up to USD 3500 per month excluding bonus + excellent and benefits provided
To apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV to clarlynn.tan@spencer-ogden.com in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch!
