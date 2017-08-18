Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 614556 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: HUMAN RESOURCES ADVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking an Human Resources Advisor. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Must have a good grounding in L&D. • Should have recent experience ideally within the Oil and Gas Industry. • Must be CIPD qualified. JOB SCOPE Provide HR support to allocated customer groups, working with line managers and employees within these groups to proactively support the implementation of HR policies and procedures as well as having an overview of all L&D related matters. SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.