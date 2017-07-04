About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently looking for a Human Resources / Health, Safety & Environment Administrator (maternity cover) 6 Months for a Global Wind Power company in Edinburgh.

The HR & HSE Administrator role covers a wide remit of responsibilities supporting the HR Generalist with day to day HR activities relating to recruitment, remuneration and benefits, ad-hoc HR projects, and employee relations. Additionally, the role also supports the HSE Manager with training related administration tasks associated with the HSE training programme and HSE compliance.

This will be a very busy role and will need a candidate with excellent organisational skills and the ability to work efficiently.

You will be working with a small and very friendly team within a company which has a very positive culture.

You will need to have a Minimum 2 years working in an HR support position, CIPD preferable

A Salary of 22,000 - 24,000 is on offer depending on experience.

If you would like to find out more about this role please contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy and apply with your CV.