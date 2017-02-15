About the Role:

Implement and carry out reporting for upper management.

Write, update and approve safety documentation.

Ensure all HV maintenance and inspections are planned & carried out on time.

Ensure all HV snags are complete in a timely manner.

Plan and lead HV training in line with the parent companies requirements.

Liaise with any relevant third party contacts including supporting with high profile customer issues.

Support the Customers Relations Manager in writing Technical reports for customers as well as attending meetings as and when required.

Work closely with the planning department to ensure we have enough in house AP’s and SAP’s to fulfil our switching requirements.

Be prepared to carry out the tasks of Grid officer, during busy periods or during absence.

Carryout all general managerial duties - appraisals, time keeping, performance measures etc

You will be traveling throughout the UK and Europe as and when required.

Must be physically fit and comfortable with heights as field work will be involved occasionally

Three years minimum experience as a Manger or supervisor.

5thLevel qualification in Electronic / Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years working in an Engineering, Manufacturing or Maintenance environment, ideally with experience in HV works switching

IEE Wiring regulations 17th edition.

IOSH

HND Electrical engineering

C&G 6037 or equivalent

Good Knowledge of DNO working practises.

Experience in writing and approving safe working procedures.

An understanding and ability to interpret technical schematics

Experience of working with wind turbines and SCADA systems would be beneficial

Full driving license

Proficiency in all MS Office packages

Location – CambridgeshireENERCON Services UK Ltd began in 2005. We are part of one of the leading Wind Turbine companies in the world.We have an exciting new opportunity for a HV Manager to join our company. This role will be to be based in the East of England.As the HV Manager you will ensure the HV department is working efficiently, safely and in compliance with the UK legislation at all times. Have a positive, pro-active approach to working in a team environment along with excellent organisational and interpersonal skills. You will be based in our Head office in Huntingdon, CambridgeshireJoining our team as a HV Manager, you will work closely with the Heads of Department and although the daily work instructions are not given, it is expected that you will work effectively and professionally whilst supervising, mentoring, developing & providing training as and when needed for the team.Salary will be dependent on experience and we offer superb benefits. To apply for the role of HV Manager, please state your salary expectations, notice and availability. Renewable energy is the future; apply today for your tomorrow.No terminology in the advert you have seen is intended to discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, race, colour, religion, disability or sexual orientation, and we will gladly accept applications from all sections of the community.