HV Overhead Line Construction Manger - Wst Africa - French Lang

Company Spencer Ogden Location Benin,Africa Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523624 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: · Position: Construction Manager (HV Overhead Transmission Line)

· Location: based in Benin

· Language: French Speaking

· Experience: + 7 years in the Construction of HV Transmission Lines in developing countries (preferably Africa)

· Start date: as soon as possible

· Company provide: accommodation, food, car (company standard for expat)

· Company provide nr. 3 air ticket/year (minimum period of permanence at site is 110 calendar days)

· Leaves: 24 days/year + travel days

· Budget: 85-95 keuro (cost to company, all inclusive: taxes, fee, social contributions, etc); to be verified also according to the experience of the candidate



For more information about this role please contact our London office