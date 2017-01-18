HV Substation Site Supervisor - Tanzania

Spencer Ogden
Tanzania United Republic of,Africa
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
519867
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 6:48am
About the Role:

Site Supervisor to work on HV Substation Construction Projects

- T&D project experience in the East Africa region
- Experience working with voltages up to 400kV
- Electrical Engineering Degree
- Role is within a European EPC

