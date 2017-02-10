About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HVAC Design / Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Interpret and understand a design brief and produce labour/material quotations based on client specific requirements

Complete detailed site surveys of offshore HVAC installations for estimation and design review purposes

Carry out design of HVAC systems

Produce technical documentation in conjunction with client specification, industry standards and company procedures, i.e. desktop studies, reports, workpacks, calculations and engineering/fabrication drawings

Organise and attend meetings with clients and suppliers as required

Use IFS (project management software) to record all data related to projects, including timesheets, quotations, tender/contract reviews and client purchase orders etc on a daily basis as required, ensuring the software is always up to date with the latest information

Organise and select suitable suppliers, raise purchase orders based on client requirements or the needs of the project

Organise the deployment of key personnel to set tasks i.e. technicians or sheet metal workers, and submit the necessary paperwork in a timely manner

Ensure key personnel deployed to client sites have carried out the relevant asset induction, are fully briefed on the scope of work, are in possession of all required documentation and have the correct personal protection equipment (PPE) to complete job

Manage time effectively on a daily basis with a constant awareness of the time allocated to particular tasks. Ensure each task is completed within the budgeted time allowance to protect project profitability

Ensure scope growth and subsequent project variations are relayed to client at earliest opportunity with suitable justification for same

Liaise closely with stores personnel where materials are expected to arrive. All materials to be checked and accepted before these can be taken into stock. Arrange for the return of any damaged items with stores personnel. Complete stores paperwork as required

Liaise closely with stores personnel where materials are expected to depart. Ensure that all materials which require dispatch are planned in advance with stores. Check that materials are correctly selected, packaged/labelled, inspected/tested/calibrated as per client instructions and despatched in a timely manner using suitable carrier. Complete stores paperwork as required

Observe the companies and clients quality management system at all times, in particular, working procedures to ensure that all tasks are carried out in accordance with these

Carry out any necessary training as required by the company to improve skills and techniques. Ensure that any specialised certification i.e. BOSIET, MIST, medical etc remain up to date and valid at all times

Keep up to date with the latest industry and company standards, and ensure compliance at all times

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Mandatory Requirements

Previous experience in a similar HVAC Engineering environment

A team player with strong verbal and written communication skills

Self-motivated, client focussed, have the ability to work unsupervised and be able to exercise initiative to resolve problems

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities

Willing to travel both offshore and overseas if required

Demonstrate a personal commitment to Quality, Health, Safety and the Environment

Proficient in the use of AutoCAD

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

BOSIET & MIST

Preferred Requirements

BEng or Bsc in HVAC, Mechanical or Building Services Engineering

Good working knowledge of Electrical and Instrumentation systems

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912866