About the Role: HV/AC ENGINEER - PERMANENT – SURREY * * * Urgent Start * * * Candidates MUST be able to start on the project either immediately or within a reasonably short period. Our Client, a Major international oil/gas, petrochemical, defence and civil contractor, is seeking an HV/AC Engineer for an urgent start at their offices based in Surrey. EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS: • Preferred qualification requirements are a first degree in Mechanical Engineering and a full professional qualification such as Chartered Engineer (full member of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers CIBSE or the Institution of Mechanical Engineers IMechE). • Required competency and skills would typically have been built up working for a consultant engineering company, equipment fabricator, or end user company. • Would be expected to have a varied and extensive experience of HVAC equipment in the onshore and offshore (platform topsides and accommodation) oil and gas project environment. This would include: concept definition, front end engineering design, detailed design, commissioning, and operations. • Consideration will also be given to candidates with a proven track record of designing HVAC systems for the building services, chemical, pharmaceutical, and nuclear industries. • A specialist and detailed knowledge of air handling equipment and ductwork designs including the skills to prepare and review: philosophies and specifications; D&IDs; air flow diagrams; equipment sizing calculations; 2D layouts; 3D CAD models; HAZOP scenarios. • Field experience in the manufacturing, performance testing, commissioning, and trouble shooting of HVAC equipment is also desired. • Working knowledge of industry standards for HVAC equipment. • Highly competent in written and spoken communication. JOB SCOPE: Responsible for the design, specification, selection, vendor or sub-contract management, document review, and testing services relating to HVAC equipment for oil and gas installations. Job success will depend on interpersonal skills and the effective interaction with others. Selected personnel will be highly competent in written and spoken communication and therefore be able to make effective presentations, and write technical reports. SALARY: Around £55K - £60K per annum. 28 days holiday per annum. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specifications and can work in the UK. For more information please contact Suzanne Wood, Director of Recruitment