HVAC Maintenance Specialists

About the Role:

To support the site team lead and provide an integrated service from construction to commissioning to supporting a safe and seamless transition through to project completion and meet the project schedule.

* Demonstrably supports AHI-Carrier vision and guiding principles.* Actively and visibly supports AHI-Carrier HSEQ policies and procedures.* Ensure that construction hazards and risks are fully considered by contractors and that the appropriate mitigation and actions are implemented during the installation phase.* Establish and maintain effective team working with project contractors to ensure the HVAC installation work is executed in accordance with company project procedures and to the agreed schedule.* Ensure, through review and monitoring, that the installation schedules are achievable and that early mitigation of slippage or use of opportunities is identified and appropriate action taken.* Provide opportunities with regard to identification of construction conflicts and issues with respect to resources and change management.* Supports the installation lead to ensure that the plans are being followed during the commissioning phase and are being properly executed.* Liaise with site engineers to ensure installation is coordinated and recorded as per plans and ensure that efficient and effective communications are maintained between the project contractors and AHI Carrier, ensuring that all reporting requirements are met.* As a member of the project team, participate in and advise on all HVAC installation activities and initiatives, including integrated planning, scheduling & reporting.* Support the completions engineer with documentation and verification to ensure all records and progress is captured during the installation phase.* Verification and acceptance of mechanical completion packages in line with the agreed system handover schedule.* Monitors and co-ordinates punch list items resulting from construction activities.* Participate in contractor meetings and assist in management of construction contractors.* Maintain good relations with other disciplines and with the client at all times.* Ensure that discipline deliverables conform the AHI-Carrier way and are best-practice.* Report daily activities* Monitor and report on the relevant work carried out by the sub-contractor at site.

University degree preferred in mechanical discipline

Alternative qualifications or relevant experience shall be considered.

Evidence of training associated with site technician's skillset

Evidence of commissioning experience

Preference is for relevant experience in Oil and Gas industry or a minimum of 10 years in a similar role with comprehensive hands-on experience in instrumentation commissioning

* Must be available to start within 4 weeks. Preferably for immediate start.* Russian nationals preferred but others will be considered.

