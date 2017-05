About the Role:

Hydropower PlannerA world leading engineering firm is seeking an experienced Hydropower planner for immediate mobilization for an active Hydropower project in Asia Pacific.This project is currently in the early stages of development and offers a 2 year extendable contract.Candidates should possess the following:- At least 10 years of experience within construction planning- Experience on at least 2 Hydropower projects- Relevant regional experience - South East Asia, Asia Pacific- Expertise in Primavera 6 software- Solid understanding of FIDIC contracts and administration- At least a Bachelors degree in a relevant fieldThis role will close shortly, so if you believe you have relevant experience and would like to be considered for this position, please send a copy of your up to date CV in word format to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com for a confidential discussion ASAP.Registration ID- R1550425For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321