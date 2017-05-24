Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Thailand,Far East
Salary
$80000 to $120000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
571627
Posted on
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 3:22am
About the Role:Hydropower Planner
A world leading engineering firm is seeking an experienced Hydropower planner for immediate mobilization for an active Hydropower project in Asia Pacific.
This project is currently in the early stages of development and offers a 2 year extendable contract.
Candidates should possess the following:
- At least 10 years of experience within construction planning
- Experience on at least 2 Hydropower projects
- Relevant regional experience - South East Asia, Asia Pacific
- Expertise in Primavera 6 software
- Solid understanding of FIDIC contracts and administration
- At least a Bachelors degree in a relevant field
This role will close shortly, so if you believe you have relevant experience and would like to be considered for this position, please send a copy of your up to date CV in word format to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com for a confidential discussion ASAP.
Registration ID- R1550425
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
