IATF 16949 Transition Manager - 9 Months

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Birmingham,West Midlands,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
615840
Posted on
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 7:04am
About the Role:
IATF 16949 Transition Manager - Midlands, UK - 9 Month Contract
My client is a market leading automotive manufacturer in search of an experienced QMS Manager to oversee the transition of ISO/TS16949 to new revision.
Key Skills;
* Quality Management System implementation experience
* ISO/TS16949 transition to IATF 16949:2016
* Flexible working approach
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Midlands, UK
Duration - 9 Months
Apply