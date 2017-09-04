IATF 16949 Transition Manager - 9 Months

About the Role:

IATF 16949 Transition Manager - Midlands, UK - 9 Month Contract

My client is a market leading automotive manufacturer in search of an experienced QMS Manager to oversee the transition of ISO/TS16949 to new revision.

Key Skills;

* Quality Management System implementation experience* ISO/TS16949 transition to IATF 16949:2016* Flexible working approach

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands, UK

Duration - 9 Months