IATF 16949 Transition Manager - 9 Months

G2 Recruitment
Birmingham,West Midlands,England
Contract
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
615840
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 7:04am
About the Role:

IATF 16949 Transition Manager - Midlands, UK - 9 Month Contract

My client is a market leading automotive manufacturer in search of an experienced QMS Manager to oversee the transition of ISO/TS16949 to new revision.

Key Skills;



* Quality Management System implementation experience
* ISO/TS16949 transition to IATF 16949:2016
* Flexible working approach

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands, UK

Duration - 9 Months