ICS Security Writer

JOB DESCRIPTION FOR ICS SECURITY POLICIES AND PROCEDURES DOCUMENT WRITER



1. Draft Industrial Control System (ICS) security Work Practices (approximately 30+ WP) defining the work practices and procedures to comply with my client ICS Security Policy. The Work Practices shall align with the:

a. ICS Security Policy

b. State of Qatar's ICS National Security Standards

c. Industry standards on ICS security (i.e. IEC 62443, NIST SP 800-82, etc.)

2. This is a 1 year job with a high probability of extension determined by the current ICS Security project already in motion.

3. ICS Security Team shall review details of the subject work practices drafted by the candidate and provide guidance for finalization as required before rolling them out to the companies maintenance personnel of the ICS systems installed on site.

4. This individual will be reporting to the ICS Security Advisor for the project, and work with the Task Owner of Work Practices assigned to manage this deliverable. Weekly progress will be stewarded and reported to both the Task Owner and Project Planner. Progress shall be based on the pre-calculated monthly targets established for this deliverable.

5. The individual selected for this job will be responsible for the end-to-end, content development, drafting and publication of the Work Practices. These includes, but not limited to, content research on subject matter area of ICS security (i.e. standards, policies, procedure), reviews with multiple parties and groups, completion of mandatory internal companies practices on Corporate Documentation, facilitating and coordinating meetings and discussions with the various team's impacted by the work practices, content validation (with multiple parties and groups), signature collection, and follow-ups necessary to achieve target Work Practice deliverables.



Minimum skills required: The selected candidate shall be experienced in Industrial control systems used in Oil and Gas industry preferably in Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Other Control System Configurations such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and also experienced in drafting policies and procedures related to IT and ICS security policies and procedures.

The selected candidate shall have excellent command of written and spoken English language, advanced knowledge with working experience with Microsoft Word and it's document features and functionalities, be self-sufficient and fully independent in managing, coordinating and facilitating his own work.



