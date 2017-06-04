About the Role:

Create Instrument and Control Engineering Design Change packages

Source, size and specify replacement instrumentation as required for both improvements and obsolescence while meeting engineering specifications and applicable industry codes

Create and update Instrument data sheets, loop sheets, P&ID's, panel drawings, logic narratives and other associated documents within the document management tools

Interface with the Instrument and Control Maintenance team to provide technical support where required and solicit input into the aforementioned Engineering Design Change packages

Work independently with guidance and mentorship from the Unit I&C Specialist

Provide short term vacancy coverage for Unit I&C Specialist absence due to training or holidays

Provide direction and assist Maintenance with respect to field construction and commissioning concerns

Ensure commissioning plans and Preventative Maintenance are in place when projects are completed

10+ years Journeyman Instrumentation with last 5 years in a design role in a Petrochemical facility, or;

Certified Engineering Technologist (Instrumentation) with 5+ years of experience in an Industrial or Petrochemical Industry, or;

Designations in the Instrument field of: P.Eng, P.Tech(Eng), P.L. (Eng)

Our client is seeking an I&E Designer with an Oil & Gas and Petrochemical background in the Red Deer area.Responsibilities:Requirements: