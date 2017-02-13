I&E Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Channelview
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
524516
Posted on
Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:28am
About the Role:
My client is seeking experienced Senior Electrical and Instrumentation Engineers with a strong background in petrochemical to work in their Channelview plant.
Responsibilities:
* Develop electrical equipment specifications
* Review and modify designs and drawings
* Facilitate learning, instruction and development of engineering and design teams
* Interaction with SCADA & DCS systems as well as PLCs
* Prepare scopes of work for engineering and construction
* Participate in the construction, commissioning and close out of projects
* Interact with equipment vendors and construction crews
Applicants must possess:
* 5+ years of experience in Electrical & Instrumentation engineering
* Engineer in Training
* B.S. in Electrical Engineering
* Prior experience working on chemical and petrochemical facilities
* Strong verbal and writing skills
* Proficient knowledge of NEC and other codes
* Previous experience preparing bid tabulations, purchase requisitions, and basic specifications
The position is offered on a 12 month contract basis and will be based in Channelview. If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered for the role please apply by forwarding a copy of your current resume.
Apply