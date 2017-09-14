I&E Inspector

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Williston
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616748
Posted on
Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 11:45am
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is seeking an I&E Construction Inspector to join a leading and global Oil and Gas client in Williston, ND on a contract basis with the intent to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!
I&E Construction Inspector
Responsibilities
* Adheres to, and enforces the safety culture/policies at each job site.
* Ensures quality of projects by verifying that instrumentation, electrical, and automation installations are per industry specifications.
* Ensures all electrical installations meet industry and government codes.
* Interfaces and coordinates with Construction Manager on schedule and man power loading for each location to support overall project schedule.
* Completes a daily report with an update on schedule and progress.
* Approves daily tickets from contractors after ensuring the accuracy of the ticket. Responsible for communicating daily costs to the cost tracking software administrators.Minimum Requirements
Requirements
* 10+ years inspecting I&E contractors.
* Working knowledge of regulations, codes, and standards applicable to US Onshore shale operating regions (specific to piping and vessels).
* Can work independently with minimal direction.
* Experience with managing multiple projects/tasks simultaneously.
* General computer skills and proficiency with MS Office software.
Rates:
* Pay $700/day (W2)
* Per diem $110/day
* Driving allowance $50/day
* Travel day (should be $630) - 1 per hitch and it's 10% less than pay rate
21/21 rotation
