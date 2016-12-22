IMMEDIATE NEED - Lease Operator

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Kingfisher
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Operations Jobs
Job ID 
505818
Posted on 
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 2:45pm
Apply 
About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Lease Operator for a 3 month contract with potential to convert full-time. This is a great opportunity for someone with experience who is looking to join a reputable Exploration & Production company!

Job Title: Lease Operator

Location: Kingfisher, Oklahoma (seeking only local candidates)

Duration: 3 month contract (potential to extend or convert full-time)

Start Date: January 2017

Responsibilities:



* Makes routine checks on all well sites according to schedule.
* Monitors production equipment, compressors, wellheads, dehydrators and meters.
* Manages daily fluid production; gauge and record oil and water tanks; record all seal records.
* Participates in periodic well review meetings with foreman, techs, and production engineer.
* Analyzes production related problems and work with personnel to troubleshoot.
* Submits daily data and turn in all reports and tickets on a timely basis.
* Inspects lease sites, ensure they are clean and maintained; check for spills and fluid leaks.
* Routinely inspects pumping units, compressors, and other equipment; ensure they are well maintained.
* Communicates regularly with production foreman.
* Performs all duties in accordance with HSE guidelines

Required Skills:



* 2+ years Lease Operator experience with an E&P company
* Must be able to work under minimal supervisor
* High school diploma or GED
* Demonstrate base computer knowledge using Microsoft Office.
* Effectively manage time to meet required deadlines
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Ability to follow policies and procedures

If you meet all the required skills and are in the Kingfisher, OK area please apply at your earliest convenience. I commit to responding in a timely manner!

* Please note our office will be closed December 26 - January 2.