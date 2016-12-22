IMMEDIATE NEED - Lease Operator

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Kingfisher
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
505818
Posted on
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 2:45pm
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Lease Operator for a 3 month contract with potential to convert full-time. This is a great opportunity for someone with experience who is looking to join a reputable Exploration & Production company!
Job Title: Lease Operator
Location: Kingfisher, Oklahoma (seeking only local candidates)
Duration: 3 month contract (potential to extend or convert full-time)
Start Date: January 2017
Responsibilities:
* Makes routine checks on all well sites according to schedule.
* Monitors production equipment, compressors, wellheads, dehydrators and meters.
* Manages daily fluid production; gauge and record oil and water tanks; record all seal records.
* Participates in periodic well review meetings with foreman, techs, and production engineer.
* Analyzes production related problems and work with personnel to troubleshoot.
* Submits daily data and turn in all reports and tickets on a timely basis.
* Inspects lease sites, ensure they are clean and maintained; check for spills and fluid leaks.
* Routinely inspects pumping units, compressors, and other equipment; ensure they are well maintained.
* Communicates regularly with production foreman.
* Performs all duties in accordance with HSE guidelines
Required Skills:
* 2+ years Lease Operator experience with an E&P company
* Must be able to work under minimal supervisor
* High school diploma or GED
* Demonstrate base computer knowledge using Microsoft Office.
* Effectively manage time to meet required deadlines
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Ability to follow policies and procedures
If you meet all the required skills and are in the Kingfisher, OK area please apply at your earliest convenience. I commit to responding in a timely manner!
* Please note our office will be closed December 26 - January 2.
Apply