Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Industrial Engineers to work on contract positions in Houston, TX. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry Or, Are you looking to venture into the world of Oil and Gas? if so, you could be the Industrial Engineer we're looking for.

Provide technical leadership to the production team. Responsibilities include providing documentation and shop floor support associated with safety, manufacturing and quality methods, tooling, and equipment. Aggressively initiate new processes and methods that will improve safety, reduce product cost and/or improve product quality. As a Manufacturing Engineer, lead a cross-functional team of Engineering, Sourcing, Manufacturing Technicians, Quality, and EHS for On Time Delivery and First Time Yield of Manufacturing Projects and Products. Collaborate with Engineering for manufacturability reviews on designs, develop manufacturing processes, select tools, and define layouts that result in cost efficient, safe and defect free product delivery.

- CAD drawing knowledge preferred

- Fabrication process experience

- Knowledge of oil and gas treating equipment and/or compression packaging preferred

- Previous Project Leadership Experience preferred



