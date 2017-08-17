About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for an Industrial Hygiene/ Sr Safety Coordinator to join their team located in Denver, Colorado. My client has a great reputation for valuing their employees and having a great company culture. This is a direct hire position, offering great benefits and a competitive compensation package.

This role will typically suit someone with an Industrial Hygiene, or a Corporate Health and Safety background. The ideal candidate will be able to develop, initiate and oversee IH programs, policies and protocols.

Core Responsibilities include:

* This position will develop Industrial Hygiene protocols, programs and practices including Hearing Protection, Chemical Exposures (Silica and Beryllium) along with Occupational Health in association with "Fit for Duty" issues of our staff/contractors in the field.* To lead by example and champion effective Industrial Hygiene performance improvement* Obtain feedback from the Field HSS team and provide the HSS Director with feedback on Industrial Hygiene initiatives.* Provide technical support for the HSS Director in the auditing and review process including setting up Hazardous Control and Noise control teams to evaluate on-site hazards and complaints.* Work collectively with other departments to ensure continuity in NIOSH, ACGIH, OSHA, EPA and DOT requirements as it is associated with Employee testing, physicals and other regulatory compliance concerns* Take a key role in the due diligence process to assess safety risks associated with chemical exposure complaints

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 10 years' experience in oil and gas experience preferably in HSE or Industrial Hygiene* Bachelor's Degree with a focus on Health/Safety* Certified Safety Professional or Certified Industrial Hygienist* Microsoft Office experience* Extensive knowledge of the Oil and Gas Industry in Construction, Drilling, Completions, and Production* Must have Incident Investigation, Root Cause Analysis, Corrective Action Analysis and Management System Analysis* Must be familiar with I.S. Net world applications, Electronic Safety Management Systems, DISA-like programs, Case Management practices* Liaison duties with local and state fire marshal, NIOSH/ACGIH agencies and other regulatory organizations

Location: Denver, Colorado

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Salary Range - $100k - $110k per year

