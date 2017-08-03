Industrial Manufacturing Engineer - West Germany - 3 Months

G2 Recruitment
Germany,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
612401
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 4:04am
About the Role:

Industrial Manufacturing Engineer - West Germany - 3 Month Contract - REF: XK6684

My client is a key supplier to the aerospace industry in search of an experienced industrial engineer to work as part of a dedicated and knowledgeable team on an exciting project in West Germany. The candidate will be required to oversee the manufacturing process of composite components used throughout the aircraft.

Key Skills;



* Strong process engineering skills
* Composite manufacturing knowledge
* Experience of aircraft interior manufacturing process

Beneficial:



* German language
* TS23 & TS25

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - West Germany

Duration - 3 Months + long term extensions