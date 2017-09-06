£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Good morning,

**Please note this role is INSIDE IR35**

My client in East Yorkshire urgently requires a Information Compliance Officer for an initial 3 month contract.

Experience required

* GDPR legislation knowledge* DPA knowledge

My client are interviewing this week to start ASAP so if you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.

Many thanks,

Stella